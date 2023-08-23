Here's what to expect from Lexus's luxurious people-mover in India

The Lexus LM rides on 19-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Lexus)

Lexus recently showcased teaser images of its upcoming luxury MPV, the LM in India. The car is set to make its debut on our shores soon. This opulent vehicle is essentially a more upscale version of its close relative, the Toyota Vellfire. The LM will boast a signature spindle grille design, adaptive LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, 19-inch alloy wheels, and massive power-sliding rear doors. Here's what we can expect from the full-size people-mover.

It will offer a lounge-like in-cabin experience with feel-good features

The Lexus LM will offer a variety of seating layouts, including four, six, and seven-seat options like in international markets. The four-seat configuration will provide a lounge-like experience with a massive 48-inch display screen for rear passengers and a glass partition separating the front and rear rows. The cabin will be available with either 'Solis White' or an all-black upholstery option and shall feature amenities such as a wireless charging pad, a mini refrigerator, and 50-color ambient lighting.

It will come equipped with ADAS functions

The LM MPV will be introduced in India as a completely built-up (CBU) model. It will come equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) functions such as adaptive cruise control, pre-collision warning with brake assist, and proactive drive assist, as standard.

It will be backed by multiple hybrid powertrain options

Expected to arrive in the coming weeks, the Lexus LM will likely be offered with a choice of either a 2.4-liter, turbocharged, or 2.5-liter naturally-aspirated powertrain with self-charging hybrid technology. The former develops a maximum power of 349hp, while the latter puts out a combined output of 247hp. The mills are mated to an e-CVT or an 8-speed 'Direct Shift' automatic gearbox.

