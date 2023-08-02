Top 5 features of Pininfarina PURA Vision EV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy August 02, 2023 | 11:00 am 2 min read

Pininfarina PURA Vision rides on 23-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Automobili Pininfarina)

Italian automaker Automobili Pininfarina has showcased its PURA Vision SUV design concept. It will make its public debut at the upcoming Monterey Car Week (August 17-20). As for the highlights, the vehicle has a futuristic design and an opulent cabin. Production-specific models based on it will pack an all-electric powertrain. So, what are the four-wheeler's top features? Let us find out.

The car sports "hidden" headlamps and 23-inch wheels

Pininfarina PURA Vision has a unique face, featuring a full-width black grille, "hidden" headlights, DRLs with L.E.S.S. nanofibre lighting technology, and a prominent front splitter. The dual-tone paintwork, pillarless doors, and anodized aluminum beltline around the glasshouse lend it a sporty look. The vehicle also flaunts cameras instead of ORVMs, 23-inch alloy wheels, ultra-slim horizontally-positioned LED taillights, and carbon fiber bumpers.

What about dimensions?

The Pininfarina PURA Vision concept is a big car. It has a length of 5,215mm and a width of 2,147mm (including the mirrors). It also has a height of 1,641mm.

The four-wheeler gets a yacht-inspired cabin

The Pininfarina PURA Vision concept has a luxurious four-seater cabin inspired by luxury sailing yachts. It gets 'floating' front seats, a center console that looks similar to the boom of a sail, an expansive two-tone dashboard, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. The interior is made of materials such as carbon fiber, charcoal leather, semi-aniline leather, and anodized aluminum bits.

A wine cooler and HUD are present inside

Pininfarina PURA Vision comes with a panoramic glass roof with a ring of LED lighting at its center. There is also a head-up display, a driver-configurable digital instrument cluster, and a center console-mounted touchscreen infotainment system. The speakers within the headrests create individual sound zones for every passenger. A wine cooler is also integrated between the rear seats.

What's next for PURA Vision?

The Pininfarina PURA Vision concept will give rise to a range of luxurious electric vehicles. They will be "conceived, designed, and developed" in Italy and shall feature advanced technologies engineered by Pininfarina's Digital Innovation Hub in Germany.

