Top 5 features of Pininfarina PURA Vision EV
Italian automaker Automobili Pininfarina has showcased its PURA Vision SUV design concept. It will make its public debut at the upcoming Monterey Car Week (August 17-20). As for the highlights, the vehicle has a futuristic design and an opulent cabin. Production-specific models based on it will pack an all-electric powertrain. So, what are the four-wheeler's top features? Let us find out.
The car sports "hidden" headlamps and 23-inch wheels
Pininfarina PURA Vision has a unique face, featuring a full-width black grille, "hidden" headlights, DRLs with L.E.S.S. nanofibre lighting technology, and a prominent front splitter. The dual-tone paintwork, pillarless doors, and anodized aluminum beltline around the glasshouse lend it a sporty look. The vehicle also flaunts cameras instead of ORVMs, 23-inch alloy wheels, ultra-slim horizontally-positioned LED taillights, and carbon fiber bumpers.
What about dimensions?
The Pininfarina PURA Vision concept is a big car. It has a length of 5,215mm and a width of 2,147mm (including the mirrors). It also has a height of 1,641mm.
The four-wheeler gets a yacht-inspired cabin
The Pininfarina PURA Vision concept has a luxurious four-seater cabin inspired by luxury sailing yachts. It gets 'floating' front seats, a center console that looks similar to the boom of a sail, an expansive two-tone dashboard, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. The interior is made of materials such as carbon fiber, charcoal leather, semi-aniline leather, and anodized aluminum bits.
A wine cooler and HUD are present inside
Pininfarina PURA Vision comes with a panoramic glass roof with a ring of LED lighting at its center. There is also a head-up display, a driver-configurable digital instrument cluster, and a center console-mounted touchscreen infotainment system. The speakers within the headrests create individual sound zones for every passenger. A wine cooler is also integrated between the rear seats.
What's next for PURA Vision?
The Pininfarina PURA Vision concept will give rise to a range of luxurious electric vehicles. They will be "conceived, designed, and developed" in Italy and shall feature advanced technologies engineered by Pininfarina's Digital Innovation Hub in Germany.Share this timeline