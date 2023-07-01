Auto

Best features of Porsche Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenary Edition

Best features of Porsche Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenary Edition

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 01, 2023 | 03:59 pm 2 min read

The special Porsche 911 Carrera GTS features all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Porsche)

Iconic supercar marque Porsche has introduced a special Le Mans Centenary Edition of the 911 Carrera GTS with a price tag of €237,819 (approximately Rs. 2.13 crore). Limited to just 72 units, the retro-inspired four-wheeler will be available only in France. The super-exclusive coupe pays homage to 100 years of the legendary 24 hours of Le Mans, which was inaugurated on May 1923.

Why does this story matter?

Stuttgart-based automaker Porsche is known for creating some of the most driver-focused supercars. It has a racing lineage of 72 years in the most famous endurance race of all time, the 24 hours of Le Mans. With the iconic motorsport event completing a century this year, the carmaker has revealed a special 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenary Edition to commemorate the occasion.

The supercar flaunts gold-colored forged wheels and a "46" logo

The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenary Edition retains the overall design of the standard model. It flaunts a sculpted hood, oval-shaped projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a "46" logo on the doors as a tribute to the 1951 Le Mans-winning 356 SL model, and flared wheel arches with gold-colored forged wheels. A full-width LED taillight is available at the rear end.

It features a special silver paint scheme

The 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenary Edition features a special Le Mans Silver Metallic color scheme (codename: 7SD), created under Porsche's "Paint to Sample Plus" program. Apart from the paint job, the coupe features a "Born in Le Mans, Manufactured in Zuffenhausen" decorative decal.

The coupe gets Graphite Blue leather upholstery and red seatbelts

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenary Edition has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with a special Graphite Blue leather upholstery. The coupe gets racing-style bucket seats with red-colored seatbelts, a SportChrono clock on the dashboard, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, and a debossed Le Mans track layout on the armrest with '1923-2023' lettering. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

It is backed by a 3.0-liter, flat-six, turbo-petrol engine

Powering the Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Le Mans Centenary Edition is the same 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, flat-six petrol engine from the standard model. The mill generates a maximum power of 473hp and a peak torque of 570Nm. It is mated to an 8-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox.

Share this timeline