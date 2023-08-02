Harley-Davidson X 440 becomes costlier in India: Check new price

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 02, 2023 | 10:47 am 2 min read

Harley-Davidson X 440 now starts at Rs. 2.39 lakh (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Harley-Davidson has announced a price hike of Rs. 10,500 for the X 440. The neo-retro roadster now carries a starting price tag of Rs. 2.39 lakh in India. The motorcycle is offered in three variants on our shores. The introductory price figure of Rs. 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom) is valid until August 3. Customers can secure their units against a token amount of Rs. 5,000.

Why does this story matter?

US-based Harley-Davidson partnered with homegrown brand Hero MotoCorp to introduce its most affordable offering, the X 440 in the Indian market. The company is planning to make a mark in the sub-800cc segment with its all-new roadster motorcycle, something it failed to do with the Street 750 model. However, the recent price hike would likely put a dent in its popularity.

Check features of Harley-Davidson's most affordable offering

Harley-Davidson X 440 boasts a 440cc, air-and-oil cooled, single-cylinder engine that delivers 27.4hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 38Nm at 4,000rpm. It features an all-LED lighting setup, a USB port, and a 3.5-inch TFT display with a speedometer, tachometer, trip meters, odometer, service indicator, and side-stand alert. Additionally, the motorcycle gets Bluetooth connectivity via a dedicated smartphone app.

Production boost to meet the high demand for X 440

To meet the X 440's demand, Harley-Davidson plans to increase production capacity and begin manufacturing the roadster offering in September at Hero MotoCorp's Garden Factory in Neemrana, Rajasthan. Deliveries of the all-new motorcycle are set to begin in October, with priority given based on booking dates. Despite the price increase, the neo-retro bike remains an attractive option for enthusiasts on our shores.

