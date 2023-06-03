Auto

Is KTM 250 Adventure's low-seat-height variant better than Yezdi Adventure

Is KTM 250 Adventure's low-seat-height variant better than Yezdi Adventure

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 03, 2023, 12:05 am 3 min read

Both bikes are equipped with an upright windscreen

After introducing it on the flagship 390 Adventure model last month, KTM has now taken the wraps off the low seat height variant for the 250 Adventure in India with a price tag of Rs. 2.47 lakh (ex-showroom). At that price point, the motorcycle rivals the Yezdi Adventure. Which one of these two ADVs makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Since its inception in 2020, the KTM 250 Adventure has been responsible for popularizing the sub-500cc ADV category on our shores. The motorcycle offers capable offroading hardware at a relatively affordable price point.

However, the Austrian offering has to face tough competition now, with the arrival of the Yezdi Adventure and Suzuki V-Strom SX in the segment.

Can it retain the champion's crown?

Yezdi Adventure looks more appealing

KTM 250 Adventure sports a halogen headlamp with split-type DRL, split-type seats, an upright windscreen, an upswept exhaust, a raised handlebar, a digital instrument cluster, and designer alloy wheels with off-road-biased tires. Yezdi Adventure features a prominent beak, a circular headlamp, a wide handlebar, a raised windscreen, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, wire-spoked wheels with knobby tires, and a fully-digital instrument console.

Both ADVs are on par in terms of dimensions

KTM 250 Adventure now has a saddle height of 834mm, ground clearance of 200mm, and kerb weight of 177kg. The Yezdi Adventure has a seat height of 815mm, ground clearance of 220mm, and tips the scales at 188kg.

Both bikes come equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

For the safety of the rider, both the KTM 250 Adventure and Yezdi Adventure come equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS bot better braking performance. The former features WP Apex inverted front forks, while the latter has telescopic front forks. Both bikes are equipped with a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Yezdi Adventure is backed by a more powerful engine

KTM 250 Adventure runs on a 248.76cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that develops a maximum power of 29.5hp and a peak torque of 24Nm. Yezdi Adventure draws power from a 334cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 29.7hp and a peak torque of 29.9Nm. The former gets a 6-speed gearbox, while the latter has a 5-speed unit.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the KTM 250 Adventure can be yours at Rs. 2.47 lakh, while the Yezdi Adventure ranges between Rs. 2.16 lakh and Rs. 2.2 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Yezdi Adventure makes more sense on our shores with its retro-inspired design, powerful engine, and overall accessible seat height at a lower price.