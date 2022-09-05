Business

Sensex climbs to 59,245 points, Nifty settles at 17,665

Sensex climbs to 59,245 points, Nifty settles at 17,665

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 05, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.5% to settle at 8,630.6 points

On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.75% to 59,245.98 points while the Nifty gained 0.72% to end at 17,665.8 points. Also, the midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 42.9 points, or 0.5%, to close at 8,630.6 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Round-up Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Monday, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY PVT BANK emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.68%, 1.64%, and 1.11%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were Hindalco, JSW Steel, and Sun Pharma, adding 3.39%, 3.11%, and 1.83%, respectively. Bajaj Auto, Nestle, and Britannia were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 1.73%, 1.68%, and 1.12%, respectively.

Commodities INR goes down 0.06% against the US Dollar

On Monday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.06% lower to Rs. 79.84 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.28% to Rs. 50,508, the latter jumped 0.96% to Rs. 53,531. Meanwhile, crude oil future prices surged by $2.17 or 2.48% to $89.43 per barrel.

Information Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng rose 1.16% to 19,225.7 points and the Nikkei index too edged up 0.11% to 27,619.61 points on Monday. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.31% lower to 11,630.86 points.

Crypto How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

The world's most popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is currently trading at $19,782.22, which is a 0.1% decrease compared to yesterday. Meanwhile, the second most popular token, Ethereum is up by 0.71% and is currently trading at $1,565.81. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1 (flat), $275.18 (1.07% down), and $0.4874 (1.07% down), respectively.

Information Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain unchanged

The fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter while petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.