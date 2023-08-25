Mercedes-Benz reveals new EQA and EQB EVs: Check features

August 25, 2023

Both Mercedes EVs come equipped with all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the refreshed version of EQA and EQB electric SUVs for global markets. Both boast subtle cosmetic updates, additional tech features, and mechanical improvements. Key enhancements include a standard blacked-out grille with the iconic star pattern, new color options, designer alloy wheels, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, and a revamped steering wheel design. However, the automaker has not yet announced when the updated models will be introduced in India.

Both EVs come equipped with panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting

Inside, both the Mercedes-Benz EQA and EQB retain the overall cabin design of the outgoing models. The EQA has a sporty five-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, and ambient lighting. The EQB has a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and ADAS functions. Both EVs feature an MBUX infotainment system and an optional Burmester surround sound system.

EQA has a range of up to 560km

Both the EQA and EQB are offered with a choice of a single- or dual-motor setup, developing a maximum power of up to 288hp and peak torque of up to 520Nm. The EVs are now equipped with a larger 70.5kWh battery pack. The EQA delivers a range of up to 560km on a single charge, while the EQB now promises a range of up to 536km per charge.

