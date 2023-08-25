2023 Tata Nexon range is coming soon: What to expect

Auto

2023 Tata Nexon range is coming soon: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 25, 2023 | 04:52 pm 2 min read

Tata Nexon range will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is set to launch the 2023 Nexon range in India on September 14. Taking design inspiration from the Curvv concept, the facelifted SUV will feature a significant redesign. Updates will include a new split-type headlamp setup, full-width LED tail light, and refreshed 16-inch alloy wheels. The automaker will also be removing the Y-shaped design motifs from the front and rear bumpers.

It will flaunt a redesigned dashboard and new-age steering wheel

Inside, the Nexon facelift will boast a revamped dashboard with slimmer AC vents, a touch-based control panel for climate control, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, and a digital instrument cluster. A new two-spoke steering wheel, with an optional integrated screen, will also be offered. The refreshed SUV will retain the 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine and 1.5-liter diesel motor. The former will get four gearbox options, while the latter will be offered a choice of two 6-speed transmissions.

What to expect from the updated Nexon range?

Tata Motors will replace the current variant nomenclature with a naming scheme seen on the Punch micro-SUV. Customers will be provided with 11 trim levels to choose from. Although the exact pricing of the updated Nexon and Nexon EV facelifts has not been disclosed, we expect them to be slightly more expensive than the models on sale now.

Share this timeline