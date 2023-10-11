Royal Enfield Meteor 350 gets Aurora variant: Check price, features

By Pradnesh Naik 01:54 pm Oct 11, 202301:54 pm

The Aurora variant of Royal Enfield Meteor 350 rides on wire-spoked wheels (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has made a new addition to its Meteor 350 lineup, called the Aurora. Positioned between the Stellar and Supernova variants, the Aurora carries a price tag of Rs. 2.2 lakh (ex-showroom) and is now available for booking. While there are no mechanical changes, the new trim offers a retro-inspired look, with several features that cater to riders seeking a classic aesthetic associated with a laid-back cruiser offering.

The Aurora variant comes equipped with wire-spoke wheels, tube-type tires, an LED headlamp, aluminum switchgear, a deluxe touring seat, and a Tripper navigation pod. The top-of-the-line Supernova also features an LED headlamp and aluminum switchgear, and is priced at Rs. 2.3 lakh. The Stellar variant now includes Tripper navigation as standard and costs Rs. 2.16 lakh, while the Fireball model gets a new Black color option and retails at Rs. 2.06 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

B Govindarajan, CEO of Royal Enfield, spoke about the Meteor 350's success in both Indian and international markets. He said that the motorcycle's dynamic cruising ability and reliable performance have resonated with long-distance riders and motorcycling enthusiasts. The Aurora range was developed as a result of constant interaction with their community of riders who expressed a strong inclination toward retro-inspired cruisers. The new colorways and features aim to elevate the pleasure of pure retro-cruising among customers.