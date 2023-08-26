Is Ultraviolette F77 better than Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Auto

Is Ultraviolette F77 better than Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 26, 2023 | 05:42 pm 3 min read

Both motorcycles are equipped with dual-channel ABS

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive recently unveiled the limited-run F77 Space Edition, inspired by India's space program. The high-performance e-motorcycle has always been a force to reckon with in the EV segment. However, with its price tag of Rs. 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom), it rivals the ICE-powered Royal Enfield Continental GT 650. Can an electric supersport be better than a petrol-powered middleweight cafe racer? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

Ultraviolette Automotive took the Indian EV sector by storm with the launch of the F77 supersport bike in November last year. The high-performance electric motorcycle boasts a range of 307km on a single charge and has a top speed of 152km/h. However, how does it fare against petrol-powered motorcycles like the KTM 390 Duke or Royal Enfield Continental GT 650? Let's find out.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 looks more appealing

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 sports a muscular fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp, a clip-on handlebar, wire-spoked or alloy wheels, a rider-only saddle, dual exhausts, and a semi-digital twin-pod instrument console. Ultraviolette F77 has a sculpted fuel tank-like structure, an LED headlamp, V-shaped LED DRLs, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, faring-mounted winglets, a sleek LED taillight, and a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster.

Ultraviolette F77 offers better safety with regenerative braking

In terms of rider safety, both the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and Ultraviolette F77 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. However, the F77 also has riding modes and regenerative braking. The former gets telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers, while the latter has inverted front forks and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 has higher power figures

Powering the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 is a 648cc, parallel-twin engine that generates 47hp of maximum power and 52Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Ultraviolette F77 is fueled by a mid-mounted electric motor (38.8hp/95Nm) that is linked to an IP67-rated 10.3kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of up to 307km on a single charge.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 can be yours between Rs. 3.19 lakh and Rs. 3.45 lakh. On the other hand, the Ultraviolette F77 ranges between Rs. 3.8 lakh and Rs. 4.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Continental GT 650 makes more sense right now, as the charging infrastructure for an EV is still in the developing stage.

Share this timeline