Auto

Maruti Suzuki Jimny revealed in South Africa: Check what's different

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 26, 2023 | 04:58 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Jimny comes equipped with an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the Jimny five-door in the South African market. The compact SUV features an exclusive Military Green color. Manufactured in India, the model will join the existing three-door version already on sale. Pre-bookings for the rugged off-roader are now open. To recall, the homegrown carmaker introduced the capable offering in India at the Auto Expo 2023 in January this year.

It retains features from the India-specific Jimny

The South African version of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny features a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also has automatic climate control, cruise control, and a few other features. On the safety front, it comes equipped with six airbags, a rear-view camera, a headlamp washer, ABS, EBD, ESP, hill-hold assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

It is backed by the same 1.5-liter K-series engine

The South African-specific Jimny five-door comes equipped with the same 1.5-liter, naturally-aspirated, K-Series petrol engine. The mill develops 103hp of maximum power and 134Nm of peak torque. It comes mated with both a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, along with the brand's AllGrip four-wheel-drive system as standard. The shift-on-fly system allows the driver to tackle rough terrain with relative ease.

