Aprilia RS 440 supersport bike in the works, spotted testing

Auto

Aprilia RS 440 supersport bike in the works, spotted testing

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 26, 2023 | 04:49 pm 2 min read

Aprilia RS 440 will ride on designer alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Aprilia is developing the RS 440, a beginner-friendly bike to compete in the sub-500cc segment. In the latest development, a near-production-ready mule of the fully faired offering was spotted doing test runs on Indian roads. Positioned below the RS 660 middle-weight supersport motorcycle, the upcoming bike aims to fill the gap left by the recently discontinued Benelli 302R. It will provide a stepping stone for riders upgrading from smaller machines.

The motorcycle will retain Aprilia's signature design elements

The upcoming RS 440 will retain Aprilia's signature design elements such as a split-style headlight with eyebrow-like LED DRLs and sleek full fairing. An integrated windshield will offer better wind protection, while the sculpted fuel tank and the absence of a tire hugger will contribute to its sporty appearance. The bike will feature a cast-type rear swingarm and an underbelly exhaust for mass centralization.

It will be backed by a new 440cc engine

The Aprilia RS 440 is expected to debut with an all-new 440cc, twin-cylinder engine. The mill would likely produce around 45hp of power and 40Nm of torque. The motor will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox, with a bi-directional quick shifter. Rider's safety will be ensured by disc brakes at both ends, dual-channel ABS, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit.

Who will the Aprilia RS 440 rival in India?

Once launched, the new Aprilia RS 440 will compete with the recently revealed 2024 KTM 390 Duke and the legendary Kawasaki Ninja 400. We expect the iconic marque to price the bike competitively in India if it plans to beat the segment leaders.

Share this timeline