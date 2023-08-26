Fiat's Abarth 600e crossover EV to break cover in 2025

Auto

Fiat's Abarth 600e crossover EV to break cover in 2025

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 26, 2023 | 01:45 pm 2 min read

The upcoming Abarth 600e will roll on designer alloy wheels. Representative image

Abarth, the performance division of Fiat, is gearing up to reveal its second all-electric car, the 600e for the global markets. Following the success of the 500e hatchback, the Italian marque is now aiming to expand its EV lineup with the upcoming rugged electric crossover. Slated for a debut in early 2025, the vehicle will boast a significant power bump over the standard Fiat 600 EV model.

The EV will be underpinned by the e-CMP platform

The upcoming Abarth 600e will be built on the modular e-CMP platform. Last seen on the Jeep Avenger EV concept, the futuristic chassis is capable of accommodating a four-wheel-drive setup. The four-wheeler will retain the overall design of the standard model. Distinctive features of the performance-focused electric crossover will include bucket-type seats with premium upholstery, an Alcantara-clad sporty steering wheel, unique paint options, and bespoke alloy wheel designs.

It will be backed by a 192hp, all-electric powertrain

Drawing power from a more responsive motor that is linked to a 54kWh battery pack, the Abarth 600e is expected to develop around 192hp. The sporty EV may even feature a second motor on the rear axle for enhanced traction and performance. With a special "Scorpion Track" driving mode like the 500e, the crossover would likely achieve a 0-100km/h time of just seven seconds.

Share this timeline