Design of Volkswagen Tiguan (facelift) revealed prior to debut

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 26, 2023 | 01:21 pm 2 min read

The refreshed Volkswagen Tiguan will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen is gearing up to introduce the third-generation Tiguan for the global markets. In the latest development, the design of the upcoming offering has been leaked ahead of its debut. The full-size SUV is set to impress with a fresh, rounded design that harkens back to the first-generation model. Key features will include darkened HD matrix headlights, a closed-off grille with an integrated light bar, and connected LED taillamps.

It will come equipped with a massive 15-inch infotainment panel

Volkswagen had previously showcased the interiors of the upcoming Tiguan. Inside, the spacious five-/seven-seater cabin will feature a minimalist dashboard design that takes cues from the new ID.7 electric sedan, a windscreen-embedded head-up display, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and a massive 15.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. A sleek gloss black panel will house the screens and thin AC vents, while the center console will get two cupholders and the company's new 'Driving Experience Control' switch.

It will be backed by multiple powertrain options

Volkswagen is yet to reveal the technical details of the powertrain options. However, the company has confirmed that the upcoming SUV will be offered with a diesel, turbo-petrol, mild-hybrid turbo-petrol, and plug-in hybrid powertrain. The plug-in hybrid is anticipated to have a 100km electric-only range. Built on the MQB EVO platform, the car will likely come equipped with the automaker's DCC Pro adaptive suspension control for a comfortable experience.

Will the third-generation Volkswagen Tiguan arrive in India?

While there is no official word on the third-generation Tiguan's arrival in India, Volkswagen has confirmed its sibling, the all-new three-row Tayron SUV. It will debut in 2025 in limited numbers. The full-size offering will arrive via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route and will be assembled on our shores, for a more localized production approach. It will replace the aging Tiguan Allspace.

