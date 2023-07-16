Is Audi Q8 e-tron a better e-SUV than Jaguar I-PACE

Auto

Is Audi Q8 e-tron a better e-SUV than Jaguar I-PACE

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 16, 2023 | 04:03 pm 3 min read

Both SUVs feature an all-LED lighting setup

After showcasing the EV globally in November last year, Audi has now added the Q8 e-tron to its Indian portfolio. The e-SUV will likely carry a premium over its sibling, the e-tron, which starts at Rs. 1.02 crore (ex-showroom). At that price point, it rivals the Jaguar I-PACE. Which one makes more sense on our shores, the British brawler or the German fighter?

Why does this story matter?

Audi was the first luxury carmaker to enter the premium EV segment in the Indian market with the e-tron model. The carmaker has been at the forefront of innovation with its Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) range on our shores. However, the firm now faces tough competition from Jaguar's capable I-PACE in recent years. In response, the former has now introduced the Q8 e-tron.

Audi Q8 e-tron looks more appealing of the two

The Audi Q8 e-tron features a sculpted hood, a mesh-pattern trapezoidal grille, sleek Matrix LED headlamps, connected-type LED taillamps, chrome-lined windows, flared wheel arches, and designer dual-tone alloy wheels. The Jaguar I-PACE has a muscular bonnet with air vents, a large closed-off grille, sleek LED headlamps with dual J-shaped DRLs, wrap-around LED taillights, roof rails, flush-fitted door handles, and designer alloy wheels.

Both EVs are on par in terms of dimensions

The Audi Q8 e-tron has a length of 4,915mm, a width of 1,967mm, a height of 1,633mm, and a wheelbase of 2,928mm. In comparison, the Jaguar I-PACE is 4,682mm long, 2,139mm wide, 1,566mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,990mm.

Both feature a panoramic sunroof and multi-zone climate control

Audi Q8 e-tron has a spacious five-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, four-zone climate control, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, an 8.6-inch instrument cluster, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Jaguar I-PACE gets a luxurious five-seater cabin that features leather upholstery, multi-zone climate control, an integrated air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The Q8 e-tron promises a higher range

The Audi Q8 e-tron draws power from a dual-motor setup that is paired with a large 114kWh battery pack. The setup generates 408hp/664Nm. It promises a range of up to 582km. Powering the Jaguar I-PACE are dual electric motors that are linked to a 90kWh battery pack. The setup churns out 394hp/696Nm. The EV delivers a claimed range of up to 470km.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Jaguar I-PACE can be yours between Rs. 1.2 crore and Rs. 1.24 crore. On the other hand, we expect the Audi Q8 e-tron to carry a premium over its sibling, the e-tron, which starts at Rs. 1.02 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Q8 e-tron makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design and potent electric powertrain.

Share this timeline