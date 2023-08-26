Citroen's Type Holidays concept debuts as a retro-inspired camper van

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 26, 2023 | 11:21 am 2 min read

Citroen Type Holidays concept rolls on white-colored steel wheels (Photo credit: Citroen)

Citroen has taken the wraps off a one-of-a-kind Type Holidays concept. It is essentially a modern camper van with a retro design based on the SpaceTourer. The unique vehicle is a collaboration with Italian coachbuilder Caselani and pays tribute to Citroen's classic Type H panel vans. Showcased at the 2023 Caravan Salon in Germany, the MPV stands out against rivals like the Ford Transit Nugget and Volkswagen T7 California with its unique design.

It features a pop-up roof and a folding table

The Type Holidays concept stands out with its distinctive "neo-retro" body, ribbed accents, old-school grille, and circular headlights. The camper also includes sleeping accommodations for four people, swiveling front seats, a pop-up roof, two sliding doors, a kitchenette, a folding table, and wood cabinets. Citroen is yet to provide specific details regarding powertrain options, or onboard power, for the concept MPV. We expect more information about the upcoming model by the end of the year.

Citroen is targeting the expanded camper van market

Citroen aims to "bolster its presence in the converted camper van market" with this concept. It previews a new range of vehicles with 'Holidays' branding. The concept MPV is a fresh take on the camper van format. It evokes the company's past while pointing to the future. We expect the French marque to retain some of the quirky design elements from the concept in the final production version of the van.

