Quirky-looking River Indie set to hit our streets in September

Auto

Quirky-looking River Indie set to hit our streets in September

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 25, 2023 | 06:43 pm 2 min read

River Indie rolls on 14-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: River)

EV start-up River has begun the production of the highly-anticipated Indie electric scooter. The performance-focused e-scooter is set to hit the streets of Bengaluru next month, with a nationwide rollout soon to follow. Pre-booked customers can expect a starting price of Rs. 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom). The revised price for new customers will be announced shortly, due to changes in FAME-II subsidies.

Manufacturing began at the brand's state-of-the-art facility in Hoskote

Manufacturing is taking place at the brand's newly inaugurated Hoskote facility in Bengaluru. It spans over 120,000 sq. ft. and has an annual production capacity of 100,000 units. The state-of-the-art facility features automated assembly lines for both battery packs and electric scooters. River is also working on its first experience center in Bengaluru, set to launch in November. Customers who pre-ordered the scooter can book test ride slots at the center.

The scooter features dual-pod LED headlamp and 14-inch alloy wheels

Featuring a unique design, River Indie sports a signature dual-pod headlight, mounted on the front apron. It has a wide handlebar, an optional windscreen, a flat footboard, flush-fitted foot pegs, and a sturdy side stand. It also gets a large single-piece seat with 42-liter under-seat storage, a 12-liter lockable glove box, a fully digital instrument cluster, and rides on blacked-out 14-inch alloy wheels.

It boasts a real-world range of up to 120km

Powering the River Indie is a 6.7kW mid-mounted motor that is paired to an IP67-rated fixed-type 4kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The EV promises a real-world range of up to 120km on a single charge. It boasts an impressive top speed of 90km/h. Its battery contains 242 individual cells that take five hours to reach an 80% charge via the standard charger.

Share this timeline