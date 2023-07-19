2023 Hyundai EXTER AMT review: Should you buy or not

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 19, 2023 | 02:21 pm 3 min read

Hyundai EXTER features bi-functional projector headlamps (Photo credit: Hyundai)

In India, Hyundai has forayed into the highly popular micro-SUV segment with its all-new EXTER. The rugged-looking offering aims to end the dominance of the segment leader, Tata Punch by offering a youthful design, along with a feature-loaded spacious cabin. We tested the vehicle in its top-spec SX(O) Connect AMT trim level. Here's our take on the compact rough-roader.

Why does this story matter?

Tata Punch was responsible for popularizing the micro-SUV segment in India in 2021. Although it faced competition from the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Citroen C3, none of them could dent its popularity. However, with the entry of the all-new Hyundai EXTER, the segment will likely witness a major shift, as the newcomer aims to offer an overall better experience.

The EXTER has the stance of a large, imposing SUV

Hyundai EXTER is easily identifiable with a tall-boy stance and 'Parametric' design elements on the sleek grille, C-pillars, and tailgate. The micro-SUV flaunts H-shaped LED DRLs and taillamps that provide a youthful appearance. Also, the skid plates with faux 'bolt-on screw' design make the car look rugged. The 15-inch designer wheels are appealing, but we believe a 16-inch option would have been better.

The cabin features high-quality materials

The EXTER's cabin features high-quality materials on the minimalist dashboard and door panels, similar to other Hyundai cars. The highlight of the sporty cabin layout is the glossy black panel with tri-arrow-like embossed elements on the dashboard, along with the color-coordinated rings around the air vents. It features the fully-digital instrument cluster from its siblings, the VENUE and i20.

Its high ground clearance aids in traversing any terrain

Dimensions-wise, the Hyundai EXTER has a length of 3,815mm, a width of 1,710mm, a height of 1,631mm, and a wheelbase of 2,450mm. It also has a ground clearance of 185mm, making it easier to tackle rough terrains.

There is an abundance of tech/safety features

Typical of any Hyundai car, the EXTER is loaded to the brim with multiple safety and convenience features. It gets a segment-first dashcam with dual cameras, connected car technology with over 60 functions, premium semi-leatherette upholstery with EXTER branding, and a voice-enabled sunroof. For safety, it comes equipped with six airbags as standard, along with ABS, EBD, ESC, hill-hold assist, and a rear-view camera.

The 5-speed AMT gearbox is a boon during city commutes

Powering the Hyundai EXTER is a tried-and-tested 1.2-liter Kappa, inline-four engine from the Grand i10 NIOS. The motor develops 88hp/113.8Nm in petrol avatar and 67hp/95Nm in CNG guise. However, the highlight of the powertrain is the 5-speed AMT gearbox with paddle shifters. The gearbox is tuned to deliver a balance between performance and efficiency while reducing the infamous head-nod effect associated with AMT transmissions.

It has a claimed fuel-efficiency figure of 19.2km/liter

Although Hyundai claims a fuel-efficiency figure of 19.2km/liter with the EXTER AMT, the micro-SUV delivers a figure of 16-17km/liter in mixed real-world conditions with city commutes and highway runs. With a 37-liter fuel tank, it can do up to 630km on a single fueling.

Should you buy the Hyundai EXTER AMT?

In India, the Hyundai EXTER can be yours at Rs. 6 lakh for the base EX variant and Rs. 10 lakh for the range-topping SX(O) Connect AMT trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). EXTER has the potential to disrupt the segment with its modern design and capable powertrain. We recommend the AMT version for its smooth power delivery and ease of driving in the city.

What works and what doesn't Hyundai EXTER AMT Our Rating Review Good Stuff Parametric Design Premium interiors Long features list Safety equipment on offer Smooth AMT gearbox Bad Stuff Not suitable for five people Small wheel size Lack of turbo-petrol engine option

