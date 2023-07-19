Is Hero Xtreme 200S 4V better than Yamaha FZ 25

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 19, 2023 | 10:52 am 3 min read

Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the 4V version of the 200S in India with a price tag of Rs. 1.41 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated motorcycle now makes 6% more power and 5% more torque than its predecessor. At that price point, it goes against the FZ 25 from Yamaha. Which one makes more sense on our shores, the homegrown fighter or the Japanese brawler?

Why does this story matter?

The Xtreme moniker was introduced in 2006 by Hero MotoCorp (then Hero Honda). It was the successor to the legendary CBZ streetfighter motorcycle. The bike was popular among young professionals and college students for its aggressive design and powerful engine. However, with the arrival of tough competitors in the 200cc category, the bikemaker has now updated its offering with an all-new 4-valve engine.

Yamaha FZ 25 looks more appealing of the two

Yamaha FZ 25 features a muscular 14-liter fuel tank, an LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a sleek taillamp, an upswept exhaust, split-style seats, and an LCD instrument cluster. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V sports a sculpted 12.8-liter fuel tank, a slim LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, full fairings, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up seat, and an LED taillamp. Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Both bikes are on par in terms of dimensions

Yamaha FZ 25 has a saddle height of 795mm, a ground clearance of 160mm, and a kerb weight of 153kg. In comparison, the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V has a seat height of 795mm, a ground clearance of 165mm, and tips the scales at 154.5kg.

Both motorcycles are equipped with disc brakes and dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Yamaha FZ 25 and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the sporty two-wheelers are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

FZ 25 packs a more powerful engine

Yamaha FZ 25 draws power from a 249cc, air-and-oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 20.5hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 20.1Nm. Meanwhile, the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V is fueled by a new 200cc, oil-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 18.8hp and 17.35Nm of peak torque. Both motors are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Yamaha FZ 25 can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 1.51 lakh. On the other hand, the Hero Xtreme 200S 4V will set you back by Rs. 1.41 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the FZ 25 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design and more powerful engine, in comparison to its rival.

