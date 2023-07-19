This is how 2023 Hero Karizma XMR will look like

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 19, 2023 | 09:38 am 2 min read

Hero Karizma XMR will run on a liquid-cooled engine. Representative image (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Hero MotoCorp will launch its Karizma XMR in India by September this year. In the latest development, an image of a design patent of the bike has been leaked, revealing key styling elements such as split seats and an upswept exhaust. It will be backed by a liquid-cooled engine. So, what to expect from the two-wheeler? Let us have a look.

Why does this story matter?

The XMR will mark the return of Hero MotoCorp's Karizma moniker to the Indian market and will be the brand's first model to be fueled by a liquid-cooled engine. The two-wheeler's stylish looks and expected affordable price should endear it to buyers here. It will take on rivals such as Yamaha R15 and the Bajaj Pulsar F250.

The bike will be built on a tubular frame

The Hero Karizma XMR will sit on a tubular frame and have a muscular fuel tank, a windscreen, raised clip-on handlebars, fairing-mounted mirrors, split-style seats, and an upswept exhaust. It should pack a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity, an all-LED setup for lighting, and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels. Its fuel storage capacity is not known yet.

It may run on a 25hp, 210cc engine

The Hero Karizma XMR is said to draw power from a liquid-cooled engine with a displacement of roughly 210cc. The mill might put out around 25hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 30Nm.

There will be disc brakes on both wheels

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Hero Karizma XMR will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicle will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Hero Karizma XMR: Pricing and availability

Hero MotoCorp will disclose the availability and pricing information of Karizma XMR in India at the time of its debut. The two-wheeler will likely sport a price figure of around Rs. 1.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

