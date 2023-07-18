2023 Range Rover Velar's bookings open: Check top alternatives

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 18, 2023 | 06:50 pm 3 min read

2023 Range Rover Velar gets two powertrain choices (Photo credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover has started accepting bookings for the 2023 Range Rover Velar SUV in India. Its deliveries will commence here this September. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning appearance, an opulent cabin loaded with tech-based facilities, and two powertrain options. So, what are the alternatives to this premium four-wheeler in India? Let us find out.

New Range Rover Velar should cost around Rs. 90 lakh

The 2023 Range Rover Velar has a tweaked wide grille, sleek LED headlights with L-shaped DRLs, revised bumpers, flush-fitted door handles, flared wheel arches, and stylish alloy wheels. Heated seats, an air purifier, a digital instrument cluster, an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and multiple airbags are present inside. It runs on a 2.0-liter petrol engine (250hp/365Nm) and a 2.0-liter, mild-hybrid, diesel powertrain (204hp/430Nm).

Jaguar F-PACE: Price begins at Rs. 77.4 lakh

Jaguar F-PACE sports a chromed grille, roof rails, LED headlights, LED taillamps, a rear spoiler, and 21-inch alloy rims. Five seats, an air purifier, USB chargers, cruise control, six airbags, an ADAS suite, and an 11.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel. It is fueled by a 2.0-liter diesel engine offered in two tunes: 201.15hp/430Nm and 246.74hp/365Nm. A 5.0-liter, V8 petrol mill (543.1hp/700Nm) is also available.

Porsche Macan: Price starts at Rs. 85.17 lakh

Porsche Macan has a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille, door-mounted ORVMs, eye-shaped LED headlights, 21-inch alloy wheels, and a rear spoiler. Inside, there are five seats, a sunroof, auto climate control, six airbags, a 10-speaker sound system, and a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (261.5hp/400Nm) and a 2.8-liter petrol mill offered in two tunes: 375.4hp/520Nm and 434.5hp/550Nm.

Mercedes-Benz GLE: Price begins at Rs. 90 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLE flaunts a sculpted bonnet, chrome slat grille, silvered skid plate, roof rails, an all-LED lighting setup, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The SUV has a five-seater cabin with ventilated seats, USB chargers, a sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment panel, and nine airbags. It gets three mild-hybrid powertrains, featuring 2.0-liter diesel, 3.0-liter diesel, and 3.0-liter petrol engines. They make 241.4hp/500Nm, 325.8hp/700Nm, and 362/500Nm, respectively.

BMW X5: Price starts at Rs. 93 lakh

BMW X5 gets a chromed kidney grille, L-shaped air vents, eye-shaped LED headlights, roof rails, LED taillamps, and 19-inch alloy rims. A sunroof, five seats, USB chargers, cruise control, six airbags, a head-up display, and a touchscreen infotainment panel are offered inside. The SUV runs on a 3.0-liter, six-cylinder, diesel engine (281.7hp/650Nm) and a 3.0-liter, turbo-petrol motor that puts out 375.5hp/520Nm.

Volvo XC90: Priced at Rs. 98.5 lakh

Volvo XC90 has a chrome-finished grille, LED headlights with Thor's Hammer DRLs, 20-inch alloy wheels, L-shaped taillamps, roof rails, and a rear spoiler. Inside, the SUV gets a head-up display, ventilated seats, a sunroof, active noise cancellation, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and seven airbags. It draws power from a mild-hybrid powertrain featuring a 2.0-liter petrol engine. The setup makes 300hp/420Nm.

