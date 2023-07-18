How 2024 Hyundai SANTA FE stacks up against 2023 model

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 18, 2023 | 03:11 pm 2 min read

2024 Hyundai SANTA FE has a 3-row cabin (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has revealed the 2024 version of its SANTA FE for the global markets. It will go on sale in the US later this year. As for the highlights, the SUV has a futuristic design and a refreshed cabin made of sustainable materials. Its technical specifications are unavailable. So, how does the new model differ from its predecessor? Let us have a look.

Why does this story matter?

The 2024 iteration of the Hyundai SANTA FE has superior looks, larger dimensions, and a more luxury-oriented cabin when compared to its predecessor. The vehicle now offers a Land Rover Defender-like vibe and should rack up decent sales in the international markets. The SANTA FE was discontinued in India in 2017 but we hope to see its re-entry here in an all-new avatar.

The new model has H-shaped lights and 21-inch wheels

Compared to the 2023 version, the 2024 SANTA FE has a more boxy appearance. It features a blacked-out grille, H-shaped LED headlights connected by a light bar, and a large air vent. It is flanked by roof rails, door-mounted ORVMs, new squared wheel arches, and 21-inch multi-spoke alloy rims. Revised H-themed taillights and massive tailgate grace the rear. It also boasts a longer wheelbase.

What about performance?

The 2023 SANTA FE SUV runs on a 2.5-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that makes 277hp/421.6Nm and is linked to an 8-speed DCT gearbox. The mill is expected to make a return on the 2024 model, bearing a bump in power output and an all-wheel-drive system. A new variant with a hybrid powertrain might also be up for grabs.

The 2024 model gets a three-row cabin

As opposed to the two-row cabin on the outgoing model, the 2024 SANTA FE is getting three rows of seats. It has floor mats and headrests made of recycled plastic, an air vent stretching across the dashboard, and dual wireless charging pads on the center console. The vehicle also houses dual 12.3-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and the infotainment system.

2024 Hyundai SANTA FE: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Hyundai SANTA FE will be disclosed next month. It should carry a premium over the outgoing model which starts at $30,085 (around Rs. 24.7 lakh).

