Fisker Ocean EV will take on these rivals in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 18, 2023 | 12:32 pm 3 min read

Fisker Ocean has a claimed range of 563km (Photo credit: Fisker)

US-based EV maker Fisker will launch its Ocean SUV in India by the end of Q3 this year. Only 100 units will be up for grabs initially, and all of them will be imported. The Ocean has a stylish appearance, an upmarket tech-loaded cabin, and an electric powertrain that promises up to 563km of range. So, what are its rivals here? Let us see.

Fisker Ocean might cost around Rs. 80 lakh

Fisker Ocean sports a faux mesh grille, sleek headlamps connected by a chrome bar, flush-fitted door handles, stylish aerodynamic wheels, and wrap-around taillamps. Five seats, a panoramic roof with solar panels, a rotatable 17.1-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and an ADAS suite are available inside. It runs on an e-powertrain that delivers up to 563km of range.

Hyundai IONIQ 5: Costs Rs. 44.95 lakh

Hyundai IONIQ 5 offers a long hood, a black panel instead of a grille, a silvered skid plate, LED headlights and taillamps, a rear spoiler, and 20-inch alloy wheels. Inside, there are ventilated seats, a sunroof, ambient lighting, auto climate control, six airbags, an ADAS suite, and a 12.3-inch infotainment system. It is fueled by an e-powertrain (214.56hp/350Nm) and delivers 631km of range.

Volvo XC40 Recharge: Priced at Rs. 56.9 lakh

Volvo XC40 Recharge has a closed grille, sleek headlights with Thor's hammer DRLs, roof rails, L-shaped taillamps, a rear fender-mounted charging port, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Five heated seats, a sunroof, auto climate control, cruise control, air purifier, a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and seven airbags, are offered inside. It is backed by a 408hp/660Nm electric powertrain and promises up to 418km of range.

Mercedes-Benz EQC: Costs Rs. 99.5 lakh

Mercedes-Benz EQC flaunts a large chrome-surrounded grille, sleek headlights linked by a light bar, a sloping roofline, door-mounted ORVMs, a rear spoiler, and 20-inch alloy wheels. The car gets a 5-seater cabin with active noise cancellation, a sunroof, auto climate control, ambient lighting, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel, and nine airbags. It draws power from a 402.3hp/760Nm electric powertrain and delivers 471km of range.

Audi e-tron: Price starts at Rs. 1.02 crore

Audi e-tron gets a large hexagonal grille, roof rails, chrome-lined windows, an all-LED setup for lighting, 20-inch alloy wheels, optional side steppers, and a rear spoiler. The 5-seater premium cabin provides a dual-tone dashboard, a sunroof, eight airbags, a head-up display, and a touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV gets an electric powertrain (300hp/664Nm) and promises up to 484km of range.

Jaguar I-PACE: Price begins at Rs. 1.2 crore

Jaguar I-PACE has a muscular bonnet with an air scoop, a closed grille, an all-LED lighting setup, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Five seats, a sunroof, a dual-tone dashboard, USB chargers, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, and ADAS features, are available inside. The car is powered by twin electric motors (394.26hp/696Nm) and delivers a range of up to 470km.

