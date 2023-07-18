Mercedes-AMG GLC43, GLC63 S E Performance break cover: Check features

The cars will go on sale in the US next year (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed its 2024 AMG GLC43 and 2025 AMG GLC63 S E Performance SUVs. They will be up for grabs in the US next year. As for the highlights, the two vehicles have an aggressive design and opulent cabins with a long list of tech-based facilities. Under the hood, they are offered with mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Why does this story matter?

The Mercedes-AMG GLC43 and GLC63 S E Performance arrive as the AMG-specific versions of the GLC and GLC Coupe models, respectively. They deliver better looks and equipment as well as superior performance in comparison to the standard models. We hope to see the new four-wheelers make their way to India via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.

The cars have a multi-slat grille and 20-inch wheels

The Mercedes-AMG GLC43 and GLC63 S E Performance boast a muscular bonnet, a wide grille with vertical slats, large air intakes, and swept-back headlights. They are flanked by roof rails, door-mounted ORVMs, and stylish 20-inch wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, a spoiler, a diffuser, and twin oval exhaust tips (four trapezoidal ones for the GLC63 S E Performance) are available on the rear end.

Mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains are offered

The Mercedes-AMG GLC43 runs on a mild-hybrid powertrain, featuring a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, four-cylinder engine that makes 416hp/500.3Nm. Meanwhile, the GLC63 S E Performance gets a plug-in hybrid setup (671hp/1,020Nm), comprising a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-four engine (469hp/545Nm), an electric motor, and a 6.1kWh battery. Transmission duties on both cars are handled by a 9-speed wet-clutch gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

The SUVs get a flat-bottom steering wheel and HUD

Mercedes-AMG GLC43 and GLC63 S E Performance have a luxurious cabin, featuring AMG branding on the pedals, floor mats, and door sills, Nappa leather upholstery, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. They house a head-up display, 'Sport' seats, circular AC vents, a digital instrument cluster, and a vertically-oriented MBUX touchscreen infotainment system. Multiple airbags ensure the safety of the passengers.

How much will they cost?

The pricing details of the Mercedes-AMG GLC43 and GLC63 S E Performance are yet to be revealed. However, the former should start at around $60,000 (roughly Rs. 49.2 lakh), while the latter may carry a starting price tag of around $80,000 (approximately Rs. 65.6 lakh).

