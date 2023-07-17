How Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron fares against Jaguar I-PACE

How Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron fares against Jaguar I-PACE

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 17, 2023 | 08:26 pm 3 min read

Both cars get an ADAS suite

German automaker Audi has revealed its Q8 Sportback e-tron SUV in India. Its pricing details will be announced in the coming weeks. The vehicle has an imposing appearance, an upmarket tech-loaded cabin, and an electric powertrain that delivers a range of up to 600km per charge. In our market, it goes against the Jaguar I-PACE. However, which one is better? Let's find out.

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron is more pleasing to the eye

The Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron has a sculpted bonnet, a 'Singleframe' projection light grille, swept-back Matrix LED headlights, a connected taillamp with Y-shaped ends, roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 20-inch wheels. On the other hand, the Jaguar I-PACE offers a muscular hood with an air scoop, a large closed grille, an all-LED setup for lighting, flush-fitted door handles, chrome-lined windows, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron is longer and taller

The Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron is 4,915mm long, 1,935mm wide, and 1,633mm tall. In comparison, the Jaguar I-PACE has a length of 4,682mm, a width of 2,139mm, and a height of 1,566mm.

From heated seats to a sunroof

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron gets a spacious cabin with heated and ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, vertically-positioned AC vents, orange accents on the dashboard, a large center console with an armrest, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Jaguar I-PACE offers a luxurious 5-seater cabin with active noise cancellation, a dual-tone dashboard, a sunroof, a massive center console with an armrest, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

What about technology?

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron has four-zone climate control, a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, an 8.6-inch display for HVAC controls, a head-up display, and multiple airbags. Jaguar I-PACE gets two-zone climate control, USB chargers, six airbags, a digital instrument cluster, a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and a Meridian sound system. Both cars get ADAS.

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron delivers more range

In India, Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron gets two electric motors linked to a 114kWh battery. The setup delivers 402hp/664Nm and allows the car to deliver a range of up to 600km per charge. The Jaguar I-PACE is powered by twin electric motors paired with a 90kWh battery. The setup puts out 394.26hp/696Nm and promises a range of up to 470km on a single charge.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron is expected to cost around Rs. 1.1 crore, while the Jaguar I-PACE falls in the price bracket of Rs. 1.2-1.24 crore (all prices,ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Q8 Sportback e-tron coupe-SUV for its better looks, larger dimensions, higher range, and an expected lower price tag in comparison to its rival.

