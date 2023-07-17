2023 Okinawa OKHI-90 e-scooter goes official in India: Check features

Auto

2023 Okinawa OKHI-90 e-scooter goes official in India: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 17, 2023 | 05:22 pm 2 min read

2023 Okinawa OKHI-90 promises 160km of range (Photo credit: Okinawa Autotech)

Homegrown automaker Okinawa Autotech has launched the 2023 iteration of its OKHI-90 scooter in India. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a retro-inspired design and offers several tech-based facilities, including turn-by-turn navigation support and an anti-theft alarm. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 160km on a single charge.

Why does this story matter?

The new Okinawa OKHI-90 comes with a next-generation motor, an upgraded battery pack, and better connectivity options. Owners of the vehicle can look forward to an improved riding experience and easy servicing, as per the company. In our market, it takes on rivals such as Bajaj Chetak, TVS iQube, Ather 450X, Hero VIDA V1, and the Ola S1 Pro.

The scooter has 16-inch wheels and USB charging port

The Okinawa OKHI-90 has an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a single-piece seat with a storage compartment beneath it, chromed mirrors, and a pillion grab rail. It packs an LED headlight with DRLs, a USB charging port, and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster with support for smartphone connectivity. The scooter rides on 16-inch aluminum alloy wheels and is offered in four shades.

It attains a top speed of 90km/h

The Okinawa OKHI-90 packs a 3.8kW electric motor linked to an AIS-156 Amendment 3-compliant 3.6kWh Lithium-ion detachable battery pack. The vehicle hits a top speed of 90km/h and delivers a range of 160km per charge.

There are disc brakes on both wheels

In terms of safety equipment, the Okinawa OKHI-90 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with Electronic-Assisted Braking System (E-ABS) with regenerative energy. There is also an anti-theft alarm. Suspension duties on the vehicle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

2023 Okinawa OKHI-90: Pricing

In India, the 2023 version of the Okinawa OKHI-90 carries a price tag of Rs. 1.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the electric scooter will commence on our shores in September this year.

Share this timeline