2023 Porsche Cayenne, Cayenne Coupe debut in India: Check prices

Written by Dwaipayan Roy July 17, 2023 | 04:16 pm 2 min read

Both models get an ADAS suite (Photo credit: Porsche)

German automaker Porsche has launched its 2023 Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe models in India. Their prices start at Rs. 1.36 crore (ex-showroom). As for the highlights, the two vehicles have a stylish design and a luxurious cabin loaded with tech-based facilities. Under the hood, they are backed by a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, V6 petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 350hp.

Why does this story matter?

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe offer styling tweaks and revamped cabins with more tech-based facilities. In India, the models are being offered solely with a V6 engine, as the company is unwilling to homologate other variants. Here, the two vehicles take on rivals such as the Audi Q8, Jaguar F-PACE, and Range Rover Sport.

The cars have 20-inch wheels and roof rails

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe have a large grille with chromed slats, eye-shaped headlights with black surrounds, and tweaked bumpers. They are flanked by roof rails, door-mounted ORVMs, chromed window lining, and 20-inch wheels (23-inch ones as optional). LED taillights, a spoiler, and quad exhaust tips are available on the rear end of the vehicles.

They are backed by a 350hp, V6 engine

The new Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe run on a 3.0-liter, turbocharged, V6 petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 350hp and a peak torque of 500Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Three screens are available inside

The 2023 Porsche Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe get a luxurious cabin with auto climate control, USB chargers, rear AC vents, a dashboard-mounted clock, a large center console, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. They house a 12.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and another 10.9-inch screen for the front passenger. Multiple airbags and an ADAS suite ensure the passengers' safety.

How much do they cost?

In India, the 2023 Porsche Cayenne carries a price tag of Rs. 1.36 crore, while the Cayenne Coupe sports a price figure of Rs. 1.42 crore (both prices, ex-showroom). Bookings for both cars are open.

