How to get Ola S1 scooter's front-suspension replaced for free

Written by Pradnesh Naik Mar 16, 2023, 06:23 pm 3 min read

Ola S1 range comes equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS) (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric has become India's top electric scooter manufacturer in recent months, with its S1 range. However, the EV maker has also been plagued by safety and quality issues surrounding the single-sided front fork on its electric scooters. Now, the company has released a campaign to replace the front suspension unit for free. Here's how you can get it done.

Why does this story matter?

After tackling a few incidents where the front suspension unit of the Ola S1 Pro broke off while on the move, Bengaluru-based Ola Electric has now started a campaign to replace the single-sided front fork assembly on the existing Ola S1 range for free.

This move by the automaker is likely done to regain the trust of its existing as well as potential customers.

Take a look at the official post

Important update about your Ola S1! pic.twitter.com/ca0jmw1BsA — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) March 14, 2023

Ola Electric claims that the existing suspension is road-worthy

As per Ola Electric, the existing single-sided front fork unit on the Ola S1 and S1 Pro is not faulty. However, with multiple incidents reported in the past, several users were concerned with the built quality and safety assessment of the EVs. The company claims that the incidents were remote and were caused by stress on the front fork assembly.

The updated suspension unit has been thoroughly tested, claims Ola

According to Ola, the company has "recently upgraded the front fork design to enhance the durability and strength even further." However, no specific details have been divulged regarding how much stress load can it take now.

How to get the front suspension replacement done for free

As per the post on Ola's official Twitter account, customers of S1 scooters can get the existing front fork assembly replaced with a new and improved unit, free of cost. All you have to do is book an appointment for the same at your nearest Ola Experience Center or Service Center. The appointment window is set to open from March 22.

Ola S1 range has a single-sided front fork

For the safety of the rider, the Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) and multiple riding modes. The suspension duties on both electric scooters are taken care of by a single-sided fork at the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

The Ola S1 range features a futuristic design

Both the Ola S1 and S1 Pro sit on a tubular frame and flaunt a smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, an indicator-mounted front apron, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat, grab rails, and a sleek LED taillamp. The scooter houses a 7.0-inch touchscreen digital instrument cluster with the latest connectivity options. Both e-scooters ride on 12-inch blacked-out alloy wheels.

Ola S1 pro promises a range of up to 181km

Both the Ola S1 and S1 Pro are powered by an 8.5kW electric motor. However, the former gets a 3kWh battery pack which delivers up to 141km, while the latter has a larger 3.97kWh battery pack that promises a range of up to 181km.