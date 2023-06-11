Auto

Best features of 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 11, 2023 | 04:04 pm 2 min read

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition features all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Chevrolet)

While only the most accomplished drivers get to pilot a "Le Mans" race car, Chevrolet is now offering a chance to enthusiasts to own the special 2024 Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition. Only 56 units of the racing-inspired coupe will ever be made by the US-based automaker. It celebrates the entry of the NASCAR Cup Camaro ZL1 in the iconic race this year.

Why does this story matter?

Classified as a pony car during its debut in 1966, the Camaro is a mid-size coupe offering from the stables of Chevrolet. The coupe has spawned six generations to date and has a rich motorsport history with victories in NASCAR and IMSA GT series. The limited-run 2024 Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition is the newest to join the carmaker's global portfolio.

It gets 'Riptide Blue' shade with racing-inspired graphics

The 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition retains the overall silhouette of the standard model. It flaunts a special 'Riptide Blue' color with racing-inspired graphics from the ZL1 race car. It features a sculpted hood with a NASCAR 75th Anniversary logo, sleek LED headlights, a wide air dam, flared wheel arches, and designer gray-colored wheels wrapped in Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperCar tires.

The car will feature racing-style bucket seats

Chevrolet has kept the interiors of the 2024 Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition under wraps. However, we believe that the coupe will likely feature racing-style bucket seats with multi-point harnesses, a roll cage, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a digital instrument cluster for racing telemetry.

It is offered with Chevrolet's Small Block V8 engine

Much like the NASCAR Cup Camaro ZL1 race car, the all-new 2024 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition is also powered by a 6.2-liter, supercharged, V8 engine from the brand's Small Block engine family. The mill (codename: LT4) is tuned to produce a maximum power of 650hp. It is one of the most powerful production motors used in various offerings from General Motors.

How much will the Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition cost?

The 2024 Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition is set to enter production at General Motors' Lansing Grand River facility in Michigan by the end of 2023. Only 56 units will be produced. While Chevrolet is yet to disclose the pricing, we expect it to carry a hefty premium over the standard ZL1 model, which starts at $70,290 (approximately Rs. 57.95 lakh).

