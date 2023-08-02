Limited-run 2024 Porsche 911 S/T breaks cover: Check best features

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 02, 2023 | 12:39 pm 2 min read

2024 Porsche 911 S/T features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Porsche)

Porsche has taken the wraps off a special S/T edition model based on the 2024 911 car for the global markets, with a starting price tag of $291,650 (roughly Rs. 2.4 crore). The production of the performance-focused coupe will be limited to just 1,963 units worldwide. The automaker will be offering a matching Porsche Design wristwatch to its buyers, albeit as an optional accessory.

Why does this story matter?

To commemorate the 60th anniversary of the iconic 911 moniker, Porsche has revealed a limited-run S/T variant. The special edition model is essentially a combination of GT3 Touring and GT3 RS. It tips the scales at 1,386kg, making it the lightest, street-legal coupe in the 992-generation 911 line-up. The supercar can be equipped with an optional Heritage Design Package.

The coupe draws styling cues from the 1969 911 S

The design of the limited-run 2024 Porsche 911 S/T is inspired by the legendary 911 S model from 1969. It features a sculpted hood with air vents, oval-shaped projector LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch (front) and 21-inch (rear) center-locking magnesium wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps grace the rear end.

It gets an optional Heritage Design Package

Buyers can spec their special 2024 911 S/T with Porsche's "Heritage Design Package" as an option. The package includes a Shore Blue Metallic paint scheme, wheels painted in 'Ceramica' white color, unique round decals with any number from 0 to 99, and classic Porsche crests.

The supercar houses carbon fiber seats

On the inside, the Porsche 911 S/T has a luxurious two-seater cabin with Classic Cognac-and-Black semi-aniline leather upholstery. The coupe gets either Carbon-Fiber-Reinforced-Plastic (CFRP) bucket seats or 4-way power-adjustable Sports Seats Plus, a SportChrono clock on the dashboard, a pull-type leather loop in place of door handles, and a 10.9-inch infotainment system. To ensure passengers' safety, the supercar has multiple airbags.

It draws power from a 4.0-liter, flat-six engine

The limited-run Porsche 911 S/T runs on the same 4.0-liter, naturally-aspirated, liquid-cooled, flat-six engine from the race-track-focused 911 GT3 RS. The motor develops 518hp of maximum power and 465Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by a close-ratio 6-speed manual gearbox.

