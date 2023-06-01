Auto

Porsche's crest gets tweaked: History of the legendary moniker explained

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 01, 2023, 03:32 pm 2 min read

Porsche's crest now features honeycomb-mesh design elements (Photo credit: Porsche)

Today, the Porsche crest is one of the most popular trademarks in the world. Every car from the Stuttgart-based supercar maker has adorned the iconic badge on its hood since 1952. As the brand is getting ready to enter a new electrified era, the crest has undergone subtle tweaks to make it look modern. Here's a quick look at its history.

Founded by Ferdinand Porsche in 1931, along with Adolf Rosenberger and Anton Piech, Porsche is one of the most legendary supercar makers across the globe.

It rivals the likes of Ferrari and Lamborghini in the premium performance-oriented segment.

To commemorate the 75th anniversary of its first road-approved model, the Volkswagen group-owned brand has now revealed a modernized but easily recognizable version of its emblem.

Porsche's logo originates from 'Coat of Arms of Stuttgart'

Porsche's logo originates from the 'Coat of Arms of the Free People's State of Württemberg,' which has Stuttgart as its capital. Inspired by the city's seal, the iconic crest features a rearing horse in the center and is framed by the contours of a golden shield. It is flanked by the state colors - red and black, along with stylized antlers.

Max Hoffman persuaded Ferry Porsche for the logo in 1951

Austrian-born Max Hoffman, the owner of the Hoffman Motor Company, persuaded Ferry Porsche to create a symbol for his company. Porsche commissioned designer Franz Xaver Reimspieß to design a trademark that symbolically reflected the company's roots, along with the quality and dynamism of the supercars.

The refined crest symbolizes the modern-age character of Porsche

After a three-year process, the designers of 'Style Porsche' along with the marketing experts of the carmaker, have carefully modernized the iconic logo. The team has reinterpreted the historical characteristics of the crest and combined them with design elements such as a honeycomb structure and brushed metal. The introduction of the new emblem on the vehicle side will start by the end of 2023.

"The Porsche crest is an unmistakable symbol"

Robert Ader, Chief Marketing Officer at Porsche said, "The Porsche crest is an unmistakable symbol and simultaneously a central element of our brand identity. For this reason, the modernized crest became the occasion for us to rework our brand design."