Written by Pradnesh Naik July 13, 2023 | 02:27 pm 2 min read

Aston Martin Valour features an integrated ducktail spoiler at the rear (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

Legendary carmaker Aston Martin has revealed the super-exclusive Valour model to commemorate the marque's 110th anniversary. The production of the supercar is limited to just 110 units globally. To provide maximum driver engagement, the high-performance coupe features a 5.2-liter, twin-turbocharged, V12 engine and bespoke 6-speed manual transmission. Here's a look at the best features of the limited-run model.

Why does this story matter?

Founded in 1913 by Lionel Martin and Robert Bamford, Aston Martin is known for producing luxury sports cars and grand tourers. The brand's popularity rose after it got associated with the fictional super spy James Bond. Now, to celebrate its 110th anniversary, the automaker has showcased the limited-run Valour with design cues from the iconic V8 Vantage model of the 1980s.

The supercar rides on lightweight "Honeycomb" forged alloy wheels

The ultra-rare Aston Martin Valour takes inspiration from the 1980s, while still following the brand's modern design philosophy. It features a long and muscular bonnet with air scoops, circular LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, a large signature grille, a prominent front splitter, a sloping roofline, and specially-designed 21-inch lightweight "Honeycomb" forged alloy wheels. LED "light blade" taillights are available at the rear end.

Carbon ceramic brakes are offered as standard

To ensure maximum braking performance even after hours of high-speed runs, the limited-run Aston Martin Valour comes equipped with carbon ceramic brakes as standard. Compared to the standard steel units, the carbon ceramic ones reduce the unsprung mass by 23kg.

The coupe gets special "Mokume" carbon fiber interior detailing

On the inside, the special Aston Martin Valour has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with exposed "Mokume" carbon fiber detailing on the dashboard and the door panels. The coupe features racing-style bucket seats with multi-point seat belts, pull-type fiber loops in place of door handles, a digital instrument cluster, and a flat-bottomed multifunctional steering wheel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

It is backed by a 5.2-liter V12 engine

On the performance front, the Aston Martin Valour is powered by a potent 5.2-liter, twin-turbocharged, V12 engine that puts out a maximum power of 705hp and a peak torque of 753Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

