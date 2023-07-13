Honda Dio 125 with H-Smart technology goes official: Check prices

Honda Dio 125 with H-Smart technology goes official: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 13, 2023 | 01:44 pm 2 min read

Honda Dio 125 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Honda)

After teasing the scooter for a while now, Honda has finally launched the Dio 125 with H-Smart technology in India at a starting price of Rs. 83,400. The scooter is offered in two trim levels: Standard and Smart. Apart from the larger 123.97cc, single-cylinder engine from the Activa 125 and new body graphics, the sporty two-wheeler remains identical to its 110cc sibling.

Why does this story matter?

The Dio has always been the sporty alternative to the Activa for Honda in India. While it received overall positive feedback from critics and customers alike, many demanded a larger 125cc motor to enhance the scooter's abilities. Now, the Japanese marque has introduced a 125cc variant for the two-wheeler with the H-Smart technology to cater to the needs of enthusiasts on our shores.

The scooter features apron-mounted LED headlamp and sporty graphics

The Honda Dio 125 retains the overall edgy design of its younger sibling. The scooter features an apron-mounted LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a flat footboard, sporty graphics on the side panels, a single-piece stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, a large LED taillamp, split-type grab rails, and a digital instrument cluster. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels.

It is backed by a 124cc, single-cylinder engine

Powering the new Honda Dio 125 is the same 123.97cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine from the Activa 125. The mill generates a maximum power of 8.2hp and a peak torque of 10.3Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a CVT gearbox.

It comes equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Honda Dio 125 comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. Suspension duties on the sporty scooter are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Honda Dio 125: Pricing and availability

In India, Honda Dio 125 will set you back by Rs. 83,400 for the base Standard model and Rs. 91,300 for the range-topping Smart trim level (all prices, ex-showroom). The sporty scooter can now be booked online or via the brand's dealerships on our shores.

