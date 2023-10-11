Yamaha to unveil green mobility concepts at Japan Mobility Show

1/4

Auto 2 min read

Yamaha to unveil green mobility concepts at Japan Mobility Show

By Pradnesh Naik 04:47 pm Oct 11, 202304:47 pm

The Yamaha YXZ1000R features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha is set to showcase three cutting-edge mobility solutions at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show, along with its current range of motorcycles, scooters, and e-bikes. The most important one will be a hydrogen-powered version of the YXZ1000R, a recreational off-highway vehicle (ROHV). It will retain its internal combustion engine while producing virtually zero emissions. Yamaha's goal is to maintain the unique appeal of combustion engines, like their sound and feel, while ensuring a sustainable future for these vehicles.

2/4

The Tricera concept will essentially be a quirky three-wheeled motorcycle

Yamaha's Tricera concept will be a quirky three-wheeler, featuring an electric drivetrain and an open-top design. It will get rear-wheel steering for improved maneuverability in busy urban settings. The EV will present itself as a less flashy and more affordable option compared to vehicles like the Polaris Slingshot. While more details are yet to be revealed, the Tricera concept aims to offer a distinctive and cost-effective mobility solution for city dwellers.

3/4

The TMW will be Yamaha's first hybrid off-road leaning multi-wheeler

The TMW will be Yamaha's debut off-road Leaning Multi-Wheeler (LMW) equipped with a hybrid powertrain. Electric hub-mounted motors will power the front wheels, while a combustion engine will drive the rear wheel. This vehicle will boast ample suspension travel and will be able to accommodate a large carrier rack at the front. Remarkably, the cargo area will stay level even when tackling rough terrain or navigating inclines, ensuring stability and ease of use for the rider.

4/4

Other brands will also unveil new concept vehicles

In addition to Yamaha's inventive creations, other major Japanese brands plan to unveil new concepts at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show. Standout examples will include Mazda's potential electric MX-5 Miata and Honda's mysterious Specialty Sports Concept. As automotive companies continue to push the limits of design and technology, the upcoming mobility show will serve as a stage for these groundbreaking vehicles to leave their mark on the global automotive industry.