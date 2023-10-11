Discounts of up to Rs. 5 lakh on Mercedes-Benz EVs

By Pradnesh Naik

Mercedes-Benz EQS rides on aerodynamically-tuned alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz is rolling out loyalty bonuses for existing customers, offering discounts of up to Rs. 5 lakh on the purchase of any of their electric vehicles (EVs) in India. This limited-time offer aims to entice existing owners to make the switch to the brand's eco-friendly lineup, which includes the EQB, EQE, and EQS models. The loyalty bonus is expected to accelerate the adoption of EVs among the fans of the German carmaker.

The EQB is the most affordable Mercedes EV in India

The EQB is the most affordable EV in Mercedes-Benz's lineup in India, with a starting price of Rs. 74.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It features two electric motors paired with a 66.5kWh battery pack. The setup delivers a combined output of 288hp of power and 520Nm of torque. With a range of up to 423km on a single charge on the WLTP cycle, the e-SUV is an appealing option for those considering a transition to electric mobility.

The EQE is a premium e-sedan with an impressive range

At Rs. 1.39 crore (ex-showroom), the Mercedes-Benz EQE is a luxurious electric sedan that boasts impressive range and performance. It draws power from dual electric motors in an all-wheel-drive configuration, that is linked to a large 90.5kWh battery pack. It generates a combined output of 402hp/858Nm. With a maximum range of up to 550km on a single charge on the WLTP cycle, the EQE caters to long-distance travelers seeking an eco-friendly alternative to traditional ICE-powered vehicles.

The EQS is the flagship EV for Mercedes-Benz in India

The EQS is Mercedes-Benz's flagship EV in India, sporting a price tag of Rs. 1.59 crore (ex-showroom). This high-end electric sedan offers an unrivaled range of up to 857km on a single charge, with its dual electric motors and 107.8kWh battery, making it one of the most efficient EVs on the market. With its luxurious features and cutting-edge technology, the EQS is poised to redefine the EV segment and solidify Mercedes-Benz's position as a leader in sustainable mobility.