Mahindra delivers XUV400 with missing features, buyer feels cheated

Auto

Mahindra delivers XUV400 with missing features, buyer feels cheated

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 12, 2023 | 03:38 pm 2 min read

Mahindra XUV400 rides on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

An XUV400 owner who took advantage of the early bird offer has expressed dissatisfaction with Mahindra. He has alleged that the company altered its pricing policy after the offer period, resulting in subsequent buyers receiving an additional discount of Rs. 1 lakh. The owner feels cheated as he could also have benefited from the massive discount. But the buyer's displeasure doesn't end there.

The owner has shared a long list of complaints

The XUV400 owner is also discontented with the delivered car, which is missing several features such as ESP, cruise control, and traction control. To recall, these features were prominently displayed at the launch event. The owner also stated that the functions were available on test-drive models at the company's dealership. The issue of missing features has further undermined his trust in the homegrown automaker.

Malfunctioning features have added to XUV400's buyer disappointment

To make matters worse, the owner has encountered issues with his XUV400's Bluesense+ app, which has over 60 connected features. Due to technical difficulties, the app is unable to establish a connection with his vehicle. The problem has not been resolved, despite complaining to Mahindra's service team. Notably, Mahindra is yet to respond to the concerns highlighted by the disgruntled buyer.

Share this timeline