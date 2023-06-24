Auto

Mahindra Thar 5-door to make global debut on August 15

Mahindra Thar 5-door to make global debut on August 15

Written by Pradnesh Naik June 24, 2023 | 11:09 am 2 min read

Mahindra Thar 5-door will feature a water-resistant infotainment panel. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has been extensively testing the Thar 5-door for some months now. In the latest development, the automaker has disclosed the debut date for the lifestyle SUV. The offroad-biased four-wheeler will break cover on August 15 and will arrive on our shores next year. The longer wheelbase variant will likely be more practical for larger families. Here's what we can expect from the model.

Why does this story matter?

Thar is one of the best off-road-biased SUVs in Mahindra's portfolio in India. It dominates the lifestyle SUV segment with its offroading hardware, potent powertrain options, tech-forward cabin, and a four-star G-NCAP crash test rating. However, with the arrival of the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, the carmaker is now gearing up to introduce a five-door variant of the capable off-roader soon.

The SUV will flaunt a vertical-slatted grille and redesigned bumpers

The Mahindra Thar five-door model will retain the overall design of the three-door variant. The SUV will flaunt a clamshell bonnet with external locking clamps, a vertical-slatted grille, circular headlamps, fender-mounted DRLs, redesigned bumpers with silvered skid plates, electrically-adjustable ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Squared-out LED taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel will grace the rear end.

It will feature a water-resistant infotainment panel and fabric upholstery

The interiors of the upcoming five-door Thar are under wraps. We expect it to get a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, fabric upholstery, ambient lighting, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a water-resistant infotainment panel with connectivity options and off-roading telemetry. The passengers' safety should likely be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

It will be backed by capable powertrain options

The Mahindra Thar five-door will remain mechanically identical to the three-door model. It will be backed by a 2.2-liter diesel engine (128hp/300Nm) and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (147.9hp/320Nm). The motors would be linked to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox with a four-wheel-drive system.

How much will the Mahindra Thar five-door cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Thar five-door variant will be disclosed by Mahindra during its arrival in India next year. We expect the more practical model to carry a premium over the three-door version, which ranges between Rs. 10.54 lakh and Rs. 16.78 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. Once launched, it will rival the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

Share this timeline