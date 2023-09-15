2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV debuts at Rs. 1.4 crore

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 15, 2023 | 01:30 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV rides on 20-inch designer wheels (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz has introduced the 2023 EQE SUV in India with an introductory price of Rs. 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). It is the third EV in the German marque's line-up after the EQB SUV and EQS sedan. To recall, the e-SUV was revealed globally in October last year, in both standard and AMG guise. It is based on the EVA (Electric Vehicle Architecture) platform.

Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz has been known for pushing the boundaries of innovation and luxury mobility since its debut. EQ, the electric mobility division of the carmaker, represents two values deeply rooted in the company: emotion and intelligence. To increase its presence in the premium EV segment in India, the automaker has now introduced the all-new EQE SUV with multiple advanced features and safety kits.

The SUV features a closed-off grille and aerodynamically-tuned wheels

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV retains the overall design of its larger sedan sibling, the EQS to improve its aerodynamic efficiency. It features a long and sculpted hood, a large closed-off grille, a full-width LED light bar, a chromed skid plate at the front, flush-fitted door handles, a sloping roofline, flared wheel arches, and designer aerodynamically-tuned wheels. Connected LED taillamps grace the rear end.

It flaunts a panoramic glass roof and premium sustainable upholstery

The range-topping EQE 500 4MATIC SUV gets a spacious cabin with the iconic 'MBUX Hyperscreen' layout, with up to three individual displays, as standard. It flaunts premium upholstery made using sustainable materials, powered seats with ventilation and massage functions, an EQ-specific steering wheel with touch-based controls, a panoramic glass roof, and an air purifier. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple Level-2 ADAS functions.

It promises a range of up to 550km per charge

The EQE 500 SUV comes equipped with a dual-motor setup that is linked to a 90.6kWh battery pack. The setup puts out 408hp of power, 858Nm of torque, and supports up to 170kW DC fast-charging. The EV promises a range of up to 550km.

Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC SUV: Pricing and availability

Mercedes-Benz has launched the EQE 500 4MATIC SUV in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 1.39 crore (ex-showroom). This cost includes the installation price of the home charging unit. The EV gets up to 10 years of warranty on its battery pack. The SUV can now be booked online via the carmaker's website or the dealerships on our shores.

