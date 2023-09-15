Jeep Gladiator 4xe plug-in hybrid delayed to 2025

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 15, 2023 | 12:57 pm 2 min read

Jeep Gladiator comes equipped with an advance four-wheel-drive system (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep has announced that the highly anticipated 4xe plug-in hybrid powertrain option for the Gladiator pickup truck will not be available until at least 2025. Despite unveiling the refreshed 2024 Gladiator, it will only come with a 3.6-liter 'Pentastar' V6 engine. Jim Morrison, CEO of Jeep, has confirmed the automaker's intention to electrify its entire range by 2025, with the forthcoming plug-in hybrid Gladiator expected to lead this effort.

Unique features set it apart from its rivals

The Jeep Gladiator stands apart from competitors in the midsize pickup truck market, as it is the only truck in this segment featuring a live front axle, removable doors, and availability of 37-inch tires. It targets a unique customer base, catering to a lifestyle-oriented audience seeking a Wrangler-based truck. The forthcoming plug-in hybrid variant, with its expected fuel efficiency and high torque figures, is set to further enhance the off-roader's appeal.

The plug-in hybrid powertrain will prove beneficial for the Gladiator

The Gladiator's plug-in hybrid variant is expected to offer significant benefits over its traditional gasoline counterpart. With an anticipated EPA rating similar to the Wrangler 4xe's 17km/l, the electrified powertrain's efficiency could be a game-changer. Additionally, the upcoming plug-in hybrid variant is also expected to provide high torque figures, potentially filling the void left by the discontinued diesel engine.

Jeep aims for an eco-friendly future with its electrified line-up

Jeep plans to electrify its range by 2025 with an aim to reduce emissions and meet environmental targets. The forthcoming plug-in hybrid Gladiator is expected to offer high torque figures and exceptional efficiency, similar to the Wrangler 4xe. The latter can travel up to 33km solely in the EV mode, showcasing the potential benefits of electrification on the rugged off-road-biased vehicle.

