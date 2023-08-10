Toyota trademarks 'Urban Cruiser Taisor' in India: What to expect

Auto

Toyota trademarks 'Urban Cruiser Taisor' in India: What to expect

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 10, 2023 | 06:04 pm 2 min read

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will roll on 16-inch designer wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Toyota has filed a trademark for the name 'Urban Cruiser Taisor' in India. This move signals the potential re-entry of the automaker into the sub-4m SUV segment after discontinuing the Urban Cruiser last year. The new model will essentially be a rebadged Maruti Suzuki Fronx, with minimal exterior changes and a shared dashboard design. Its launch is expected during the festive season this year.

The Taisor will retain the butch-looking design of the Fronx

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor will borrow the butch-looking design of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It will feature bumper-mounted LED headlights, dual-tone designer wheels, and connected LED taillamps. Its five-seater cabin will get ambient lighting, a head-up display, and a 9.0-inch infotainment panel. It will run on a 1.0-liter "BoosterJet" turbo-petrol unit (99hp/147Nm) and a 1.2-liter "DualJet" engine developing 89hp/113Nm (petrol) or 76hp/98Nm (CNG).

Toyota-Maruti Suzuki's previous successful collaborations and future plans

Previous collaborations between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki include Glanza/Baleno, Urban Cruiser/Brezza, Hyryder/Grand Vitara, Innova Hycross/Invicto and the Ertiga-based Rumion MPV. The upcoming mid-size coupe SUV will be the sixth collaboration between the Japanese and homegrown carmakers on our shores. Additionally, Toyota is also planning to launch a premium mid-size sedan, based on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, by mid- or late-2024.

Share this timeline