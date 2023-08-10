Super exclusive MINI Charged Edition launched at Rs. 55 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 10, 2023 | 05:20 pm 2 min read

MINI Charged Edition is powered by an 184hp electric motor (Photo credit: MINI)

MINI has introduced a special Charged Edition model in India. It is based on the all-electric 3-door Cooper SE. Priced at Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom), the production of the premium EV is limited to just 20 units. The quirky hatchback will arrive on our shores via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route. It boasts cosmetic upgrades that distinguish it from the standard model.

It flaunts an eye-catching design and a vibrant color scheme

The MINI Charged Edition retains the same eye-catching design of the standard version. It features a special multi-tone color scheme with a Chili Red paintwork, an Aspen White white roof and exterior trim, Frozen Red stripes, and Energetic Yellow highlights on the bonnet, doors, and boot. The limited-edition EV rides on 17-inch alloy wheels with yellow accents for a unique appearance.

It promises a range of up to 260km

Inside, the MINI Charged Edition remains identical to the standard model. It gets Carbon Black leatherette upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel wrapped in Nappa Leather, and an 8.8-inch high-resolution, full-color touchscreen infotainment panel. It is powered by a front-mounted 184hp, electric motor that is linked to a 32.6kWh battery pack. It promises a range of up to 260km on a single charge.

