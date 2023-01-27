Auto

Toyota Innova Crysta makes a comeback in diesel-only avatar

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 27, 2023, 02:41 pm 2 min read

After a small hiatus, Toyota Innova Crysta has made a comeback in the Indian market, albeit in a diesel-only avatar. Order books for the popular MPV are now open against a token amount of Rs. 50,000. The capable people mover was discontinued to make way for the Innova Hycross model. However, the Japanese carmaker has brought it back due to its demand.

Why does this story matter?

The Innova is one of the most successful monikers for Toyota in India for over two decades.

According to a survey done in March last year, the brand managed to sell 55,250 units of the Innova Crysta model in 2021, making it the automaker's best-selling car on our shores.

With electrification becoming a priority, the carmaker has also introduced the upmarket Innova Hycross version.

The MPV sports projector headlights and chrome-surrounded multi-slat grille

The Toyota Innova Crysta has a typical MPV silhouette and flaunts a lengthy and muscular hood, a chrome-surrounded multi-slat grille, sweptback projector headlamps, a raked windscreen, and a wide air dam. The MPV is flanked on the sides by indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear end is graced by wrap-around taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna.

It is backed by a 2.4-liter diesel engine

The Toyota Innova Crysta is fueled by a frugal 2.4-liter diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 148hp and a peak torque of 343Nm. The transmission duties on the MPV are now carried out by a 5-speed manual gearbox.

It features a powered driver's seat and seven airbags

Inside, the Toyota Innova Crysta has a spacious seven/eight-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, two-tone leatherette upholstery, one-touch tumble function for second-row seats, a powered driver's seat, automatic climate control with rear AC vents and a multifunctional steering wheel. The MPV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment panel. Passengers' safety is ensured by seven airbags, ABS, EBD, and ESC.

Toyota Innova Crysta: Pricing

Toyota will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Innova Crysta in the coming weeks. We expect the MPV to be priced at around Rs. 20 lakh mark (ex-showroom) in India. The car can now be booked online or via the brand's dealerships.