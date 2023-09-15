Honda revives its 1980s micro-scooter in a foldable all-electric avatar

Written by Pradnesh Naik September 15, 2023 | 12:35 pm

The Honda Motocompacto is underpinned by an aluminum frame (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda is bringing back its iconic 1980s micro-scooter, the Motocompo, as a new all-electric model called, Motocompacto. This lightweight and foldable scooter is designed for easy transportation and storage, making it an ideal choice for urban commuters. With an aluminum frame, a 19.3km range, and a price tag of under $995 (roughly Rs. 83,000), the e-scooter is set to hit the market in November as part of the Japanese marque's ambitious EV push.

Motocompacto arrives as an eco-friendly successor to the legendary Motocompo

The Motocompacto takes inspiration from the Honda Motocompo scooter from the 80s. The Motocompo was designed to fit in the trunk of the Honda City and marketed as a "trunk bike." The original had a 50cc engine and could reach speeds of up to 48km/h. Retaining the compact design of its predecessor, the Motocompacto now features an all-electric powertrain, making it a more eco-friendly option for modern riders.

It has a range of up to 19.3km per charge

Weighing at 18.6kg, the Motocompacto is designed for convenience and portability. It can be easily folded up for storage or transportation, allowing the rider to take it into a vehicle or on public transit. With a range of up to 19.3km and a recharge time of 3.5 hours, this scooter is perfect for city dwellers looking for a compact and efficient mode of transportation. An onboard charger adds to its user-friendly design.

Motocompacto's launch is essential for Honda's EV push

The Motocompacto is a key component of Honda's plan to replace its entire line-up with battery-electric and fuel-cell-electric vehicles by 2040. Priced under $995, the scooter will be available exclusively via the automaker's website as well as through Honda and Acura dealerships starting this November. As a unique addition to its EV line-up, the scooter aims to cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly and compact transportation solutions.

