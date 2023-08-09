Tata Motors to unveil four new EVs by early 2024

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 09, 2023

Updated Tata Nexon EV will feature all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Motors is set to launch four new electric vehicles in India by early 2024. The list includes the updated Nexon EV, Punch EV, Harrier EV, and the new-generation Curvv e-SUV. The first to arrive will be the updated Nexon EV, with its launch expected around the festive season. As per Tata's strategy, other EVs will follow the successful approach taken with Nexon.

ICE-powered Curvv will target competitive compact SUV segment

The new-generation Curvv SUV aims to compete in the fast-growing compact SUV segment, offering both ICE and EV variants. With a futuristic design and advanced features like ADAS, the all-new rugged model will challenge rivals such as the Hyundai CRETA, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. All-electric versions of Punch, Harrier, and Safari are also slated for an early 2024 debut.

Ambitious electrification goals for Tata Motors as well as JLR

Tata Motors has set ambitious carbon footprint reduction goals, targeting 50% of its passenger vehicles portfolio to be electric by 2030. For Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), the electrification target is 65%. Both brands will launch multiple new EVs in the coming years, with bookings for Range Rover and Range Rover Sport EVs starting in October and Jaguar EVs going on sale in 2025.

