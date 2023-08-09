Baby Defender to join Land Rover's line-up in 2027

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 09, 2023 | 10:11 am 2 min read

Upcoming "baby Defender" will ride on rugged alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Land Rover)

Land Rover is set to expand its Defender lineup with a new "baby Defender" SUV, based on the modular EMA platform. Slated for debut in 2027, the compact variant will be the fourth model to flaunt the iconic moniker. Measuring around 4.6-meter long, 2-meter wide, and under 1.8-meter tall, the rugged vehicle will maintain the go-anywhere reputation of its larger counterpart.

Advanced charging capability and spacious cabin design for EMA-based vehicles

All EMA-based vehicles, including the upcoming smaller Defender, will be equipped with an advanced 800V charging architecture, enabling rapid charging at a peak rate of 350kW. This advanced technology, along with Tata Motors-supplied batteries boasting higher energy density than those in the Jaguar I-PACE, will allow for slimmer batteries and increased cabin space. It will cater to both private car buyers and commercial operators.

Distinct product lines will emphasize Land Rover's off-road heritage

The introduction of new Defender models aligns with Jaguar Land Rover's goal to separate its core brands - Jaguar, Discovery, Range Rover, and Defender - into distinct product lines. Anthony Bradbury, marketing director of JLR, emphasized that even the smallest Defender will embody the British marque's off-road heritage. It will feature squared-off lower quarters, purposeful body cladding, and simple panels to enhance off-roading capabilities.

