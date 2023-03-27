Auto

King Charles's Land Rover auctioned for the price of CRETA

Mar 27, 2023

The car was auctioned for £12,050 (Photo credit: Collecting Cars)

An old Land Rover SUV belonging to King Charles III has been sold at an auction for £12,050 (around Rs. 12.13 lakh). The car, finished in Tonga Green, was brought to Highgrove House (the king's private residence) in 2007. The royal SUV comes with a letter addressed to King Charles's driver Tim Williams and signed by the Director of Royal & Diplomatic Affairs.

A brief look at the car's condition

The car in question is a 2007 Land Rover Discovery 3 and its sale is being handled by a firm called Collecting Cars. There were blemishes/scratches on its paintwork, a broken passenger-side door mirror casing, and signs of aging on the plastic body trims. A crack in the third brake light and a small tear in the driver's seat was also there.

What about its service history?

The Land Rover was last serviced in March 2022, when its engine oil, windscreen wipers, and filters were replaced. Earlier, the handbrake module, suspension compressor as well as rear prop shaft also underwent a replacement. It has clocked 1.9 lakh kilometers on the odometer.

What about its design and interiors?

The recently-auctioned 2007 Land Rover Discovery 3 has adaptive bi-xenon headlights, an electric sunroof, 19-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, side steppers, electrically adjustable mirrors, and Tonga Green paintwork. Inside, there is Ebony leather upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, electrically adjustable heated front seats, cruise control, and childproof rear door locks. For safety, Hill Descent Control, Dynamic Stability Control, and Park Distance Control are offered.

It is backed by a 195hp, 2.7-liter engine

Under the hood, the 2007 Land Rover Discovery 3 SUV draws power from a 2.7-liter TDV6 engine that generates a maximum power of 195hp and a peak torque of 439.3Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed 'Steptronic' automatic gearbox with a two-speed transfer box. An all-wheel-drive system and a computer-controlled progressively locking central differential are also available.

What about its availability?

The 2007 Land Rover Discovery 3 SUV, once belonging to King Charles III, is currently located in Ilminster, UK. The auction winner will take the car from its third owner, who had it in his custody for three years.