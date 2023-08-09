Opel unveils Experimental concept as a glimpse of future mobility

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 09, 2023 | 08:59 am 2 min read

Opel Experimental concept EV features an all-wheel-drive setup (Photo credit: Opel)

Opel has unveiled the Experimental as an electric crossover concept car, showcasing the German brand's vision for future design and technology. Based on the Stellantis STLA platform, the EV features an all-wheel-drive setup and a unique steer-by-wire system that allows the steering wheel to fold away, when not in use. Its first public appearance will be at this year's IAA Mobility show in September.

Innovative features boost efficiency and comfort

The Opel Experimental EV boasts several innovative features, such as air flaps at the front and rear, and a rear diffuser that adjusts to improve aerodynamic efficiency. The tires, made from recycled rubber, are developed in cooperation with Goodyear and sit on three-zone "Ronal" wheels with an aero design for increased efficiency. The overall design is inspired by the Lancia Pu+Ra HPE concept EV.

Opel's Space Detox technology aims to revolutionize the in-cabin experience

Opel's Space Detox technology enhances the roomy in-cabin experience in the Experimental EV. Conventional screens have been replaced by an augmented reality projection system that displays information above the dashboard. ORVMs are replaced by fully integrated 180-degree cameras located within the C-pillars. CEO Florian Huettl stated that the Experimental offers a glimpse into the future of the brand, showcasing various technologies and design elements.

