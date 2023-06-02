Auto

India-bound Baojun Yep e-SUV breaks cover: Check top features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 02, 2023, 11:03 am 2 min read

Baojun Yep gets a dual 10.25-inch screen setup (Photo credit: SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile)

Multinational conglomerate SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) has taken the wraps off the Baojun Yep EV for the global markets with a starting price tag of $11,300 (approximately Rs. 9.3 lakh). The mini e-SUV is bound to arrive in India through MG Motor. Based on the same Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform as the recently launched Comet, the car comes loaded with multiple feel-good features.

Why does this story matter?

Baojun Yep is essentially a compact city-focused EV in the form of a 3-door mini SUV.

Using the capable underpinning of the recently introduced MG Comet EV (known as Wuling Air in the Chinese market), the quirky-looking car features a rear axle-mounted single-motor set-up and comes equipped with ADAS functions.

Now, MG Motor is planning to bring the e-SUV to India as well.

The EV features blacked-out roof rails and 15-inch alloy wheels

The Baojun Yep EV features a typical boxy silhouette associated with an SUV. It flaunts projector LED headlights with quad DRLs, a clamshell bonnet, a closed-off grille, blacked-out roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, side-steppers, skid plates, and 15-inch designer alloy wheels. The EV gets a large screen, dubbed Car-watch, at the rear end.

The car gets a dual 10.25-inch screen setup

Inside, the Baojun Yep mini e-SUV gets a relatively spacious four-seater cabin. It features a dual-tone dashboard with premium yet rugged materials, neatly integrated AC vents, manual AC, power windows, a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, and a dual 10.25-inch screen setup with support for the latest connectivity options. For passengers' safety, the EV comes equipped with multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

It promises a driving range of up to 303km

Powering the Baojun Yep compact EV is a rear axle-mounted single electric motor that is linked with a 28.1kWh battery pack. The setup develops 67hp/140Nm. The EV promises a driving range of up to 303km.

How much does the Baojun Yep EV cost?

The compact Baojun Yep EV will set you back by $11,300 (approximately Rs. 9.3 lakh) for the base Flagship Edition model and $12,700 (roughly Rs. 10.45 lakh) for the range-topping Deluxe Edition variant. SAIC-owned MG Motor is now planning to bring the mini e-SUV to India, soon after localizing various components of the Comet EV on our shores.