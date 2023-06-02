Auto

How Mahindra Thar 5-door will differ from its 3-door version

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 02, 2023, 03:30 am 2 min read

Mahindra Thar features a limited-slip differential (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up to introduce a 5-door version of its popular lifestyle offering, the Thar in the Indian market. To recall, the homegrown SUV specialist has already confirmed the debut of a more practical version of the off-roader on our shores in 2024. Once launched, the company expects the new model to be a game-changer. Will it be better than its 3-door sibling?

The SUV will feature redesigned bumpers and a vertical-slatted grille

The upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door will retain the overall silhouette of the 3-door model. The more practical SUV will feature a clamshell bonnet, a vertical-slatted grille, fender-mounted DRLs, circular LED headlamps, redesigned bumpers, silvered skid plates, large electrically-adjustable ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and rugged-looking alloy wheels. It will flaunt squared-out LED taillights and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel at the rear end.

It will get a spacious five-seater cabin

The interiors of the upcoming Thar 5-door are under wraps. We believe that the dashboard of the new model will remain largely identical to the 3-door version. It will also feature five seats with fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ESC.

It will be offered with two capable engine options

The Mahindra Thar 5-door should remain mechanically unaltered and get a 2.2-liter diesel engine that churns out 128hp/300Nm and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (147.9hp/320Nm and 147.9hp/300Nm) from the standard model. The mills would be linked to either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

How much will the Mahindra Thar 5-door cost?

Pricing and availability details of the upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-door variant will be disclosed by the automaker during its launch event possibly in early 2024. We expect it to carry a premium over the 3-door version, which ranges between Rs. 10.54 lakh for the base AX RWD model and Rs. 16.78 lakh for the range-topping LX Hard Top AT trim level (all prices, ex-showroom).