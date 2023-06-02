Auto

Is Ather 450S better than Hero VIDA V1 Plus

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 02, 2023

Bengaluru-based Ather Energy has launched the 450S as its most affordable model in India, with a price tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new scooter has a 3kWh battery pack and promises to deliver up to 115km of range. At that price point, it goes up against the Hero VIDA V1 Plus. Which one of these two electric scooters is better?

Why does this story matter?

Over the past few years, India has witnessed a rise in demand for sustainable mobility solutions. Established automakers as well as EV startups have been busy developing new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

Ather Energy was one of the first EV makers in India to bring a performance-oriented electric scooter in 2016.

However, Hero VIDA V1 has now been buzzing in the market.

Hero VIDA V1 Plus has better looks

Ather 450S flaunts an apron-mounted LED headlight, a wide handlebar, a flat footboard, a flush-fitted side stand, designer mirrors, a redesigned seat, 12-inch alloy wheels, and an LED taillamp. Hero VIDA V1 Plus features an LED headlight with DRLs, angular mirrors, split-type seats with 26-liter under-seat storage, 12-inch alloy wheels, and a sleek LED taillight. Both scooters pack a 7.0-inch full-color touchscreen instrument console.

Both are on par dimensions-wise

Ather 450S has a seat height of 780mm, a ground clearance of 153mm, and a kerb weight of 111.6kg. The Hero VIDA V1 Plus has a saddle height of 780mm, a ground clearance of 155mm, and tips the scales at 125kg.

Both scooters come equipped with disc brakes and regenerative braking

In terms of rider safety, both the Ather 450S and Hero VIDA V1 Plus are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS), regenerative braking, and multiple riding modes. Suspension duties on the two-wheelers are handled by telescopic forks at the front side and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

VIDA V1 Plus promises a longer range

Powering the Ather 450S is an electric motor that is paired with an IP-rated 3kWh Lithium-ion battery pack. The setup delivers a claimed range of 115km per charge. The Hero VIDA V1 Plus draws power from a hub-mounted electric motor that is linked to a removable 3.44kWh battery pack. The EV promises a range of up to 143km on a single charge.

Which one should you buy?

In India, the Ather 450S can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 1.3 lakh, while the Hero VIDA V1 Plus will set you back by Rs. 1.28 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the VIDA V1 Plus makes more sense on our shores, with its quirky design, a large removable battery pack, and longer range at a slightly lower price.